Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

