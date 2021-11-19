Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
