Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
