Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

