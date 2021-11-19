Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

