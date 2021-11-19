Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.
SBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 11,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.