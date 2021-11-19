Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.
Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $9.99.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
