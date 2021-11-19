Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

