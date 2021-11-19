Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WSTRF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 2,114.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

