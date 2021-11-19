Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Financial Comparison

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Where Food Comes From and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11%

Volatility & Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Where Food Comes From and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.39 $1.38 million $0.45 32.07 GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.53 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.77

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats GSE Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

