Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

In other news, insider Jenelle Webster acquired 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,960.75 ($53,543.39).

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

