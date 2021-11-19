Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $222.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

