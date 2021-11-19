Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $213.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $97.92 and a 12 month high of $222.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.