Windsor Group LTD Acquires 320 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 81.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.5% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. 10,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

