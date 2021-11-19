Windsor Group LTD Has $9.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,213. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

