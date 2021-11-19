Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.