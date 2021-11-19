Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.39 or 0.07205462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.21 or 0.98930665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.