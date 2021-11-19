WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $808.31 million and $237.73 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

