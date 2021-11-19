Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Woodward also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.55-$3.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 539,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

