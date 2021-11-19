Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. 539,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

