Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.79.

Shares of WDAY opened at $299.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Workday by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Workday by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

