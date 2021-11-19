Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.29.

Shares of WDAY opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

