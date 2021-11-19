Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 29th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE WH opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

