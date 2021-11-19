XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Shares of XPEL opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,174,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

