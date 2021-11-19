Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

XPOF opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

