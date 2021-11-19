Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 64.4% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

