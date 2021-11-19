Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

