Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLBS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CLBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 409,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,634. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

