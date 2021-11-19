Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,298. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

