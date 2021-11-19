Zacks: Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

