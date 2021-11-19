Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $684.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

