Zacks: Analysts Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

ICL Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. 145,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,226. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 745,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

