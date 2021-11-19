Zacks: Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,257. NetApp has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

