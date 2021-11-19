Zacks: Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.15. Post posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POST traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

