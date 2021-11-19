Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $155.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $157.42 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $444.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $446.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $727.84 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $739.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $623.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. Marcus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1,544.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 417.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,493 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

