Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). USA Compression Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 25.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 262,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

