Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.18 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 2,933,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.