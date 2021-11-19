Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce $336.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.13 million to $337.00 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

