Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 907.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

