Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

