Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $4.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.69. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.34. 7,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average is $233.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $147.01 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

