Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spire by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spire by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

