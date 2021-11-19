Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.27. 176,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,425. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

