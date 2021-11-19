Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $313.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,272,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $39.83 on Friday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

