Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFNW opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

