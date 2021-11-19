Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

FRSH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 699,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,268. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

