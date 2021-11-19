Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surrozen.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SRZN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 1,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,408. Surrozen has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.