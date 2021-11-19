Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.59). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,925. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.