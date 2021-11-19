Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.29.

DNBBY stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

