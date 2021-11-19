Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

