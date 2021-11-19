Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Hold

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

