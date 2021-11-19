Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

